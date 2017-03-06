Maple Street Biscuit Company coming to Knoxville

The fabled Five and Dime form Maple Street Biscuit Company (Photo: Maple Street Biscuit Company/Morgan Burden)

Maple Street Biscuit Company is bringing its "comfort food with a modern twist" concept to Knoxville.

Company co-founder Scott Moore confirmed that they're working to open two shops in Knoxville by this summer.

The restaurant, which refers to its locations as community stores, got its start in Jacksonville, Florida in 2012. It has several locations in the Sunshine State and one in Chattanooga.

"It's really about fresh food served to the community, our mission is help people serve others and be part of the community," Moore said.

Maple Street features a variety of signature biscuits including The Five, The Reinhold, and the Sticky Maple. The Five is described as a flaky biscuit with all-natural fried chicken, pecan wood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese topped with sausage gravy with a little kick.

Moore said that they have a couple letters of intent out there for Knoxville stores in the Brookview area and Sherill Hill area. So far they have two community leaders going through the process of opening the stores.

Maple Street also features an open kitchen and a unique guest experience as part of its community store feel.

Moore explained that after customers order their food the cashier asks them a question instead of giving them a number. It's a way to get to know guests and create a personal experience.

After opening the Chattanooga store, Moore said they were approached by people who fell in love with the concept and wanted to help bring it to Knoxville.

The International Biscuit Festival has also approached Maple Street about taking part in the annual festivities.

One of Maple Street's newest locations recently made the list of 'Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat in the US for 2017.'

