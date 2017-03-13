OliBea has the fifth tastiest biscuit sandwich in Tennessee

Knoxville’s OliBea has the fifth best biscuit sandwich in the state, according to 10Best. (Photo: WBIR)

A panel of Tennessee food writers and editors named the 10 best biscuit sandwiches in Tennessee.

Knoxville’s OliBea has the fifth best biscuit sandwich in the state, according to 10Best.

Chattanooga’s Maple Street Biscuit Co. ranked No. 4 on the list. The company is bringing two shops in Knoxville by the summer.

Here are the top 10 best biscuit sandwiches in Tennessee:

1. Bluegrass Grill – Chattanooga

2. Milk & Honey – Chattanooga

3. Loveless Cafe – Nashville

4. Maple Street Biscuit Company – Chattanooga

5. OliBea – Knoxville

6. Mean Mug Coffeehouse – Chattanooga

7. Pork Belly Cafe – Nashville

8. Niedlov's Breadworks – Chattanooga

9. Riverside Grillshack – Nashville

10. Barista Parlor - Nashville

