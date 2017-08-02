Olivia's Peanut Butter Bars

1 cup smooth peanut butter

1 /4 cup butter, softened

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup light Karo syrup

1 teaspoon vanilla

Pinch of salt

2 cups corn flakes

1 cup Rice Krispies

In a heavy saucepan over low heat, stir together peanut butter, butter, sugar and Karo. Heat, stirring often until smooth. Add vanilla and salt. Mix well.

In a large bowl, mix cereals. Pour peanut butter mixture over cereals and stir gently until well combined.

Spread evenly in an 8x8 inch pan. Chill until firm, about six hours. Cut into squares.

Cook's note: may add 1/2 cup chopped peanuts if desired.

8/2/2017



