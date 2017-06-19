4th of July Party Food Ideas

Holiday Punch
Ingredients:
Cranberry Juice
Blue Gatorade
Diet sprite
Ice cubes, enough to fill the drink container
Drink dispenser- large for multiple servings or individual tall glasses
Instructions:
Fill the drink dispenser or glass with ice. Pour in the cranberry juice. Very carefully pour in the blue Gatorade making sure to pour straight onto the ice very gently to layer it. Other wise it will mix. Next pour in the Diet Sprite, also pouring onto the ice cubes to prevent mixing.
Rocket Dogs
1 tube refrigerated crescent rolls
Hot dogs
Skewers
Curling ribbon
Red white or blue candles
Instructions:
Roll crescent rolls out into rectangle. Cut ½ strips. Wrap top of hot dog with dough and continue down length of dog. Wrap the bottom of the dough around the bottom of the hot dog. Repeat until desired number of Rocket Dogs have been prepared.
Place Rocket Dogs into preheated 375 degree oven for 10 minutes or until dough is baked golden brown. Run the Skewer through the hot dog and top with a candle. Serve with ketchup.
Red White and Blue Trifle
Makes 4 individual servings
Ingredients:
2 cups blueberries
1 Coconut cake with frosting (or angel food cake)
1 (8-10 ounce) container frozen dairy whipped topping, thawed
1 cup diced strawberries
½ cup raspberries
4 tall glasses
Instructions:
Beginning with blueberries, layer ¼ cup into each glass
Top each with a piece of the cake
Pipe in whipped topping, going around sides of the glass
Top with ¼ cup strawberries. Add another layer of cake and whipped topping
Add remaining blueberries. Top with dollop whipped topping and garnish with raspberries.
Make sure the berries are around the sides of the glass.
Presented by Terri Geiser, www.cookingwiser.com
6/19/2017
