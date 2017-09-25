Recipe:

Acorn Squash Bisque

2 Acorn Squash cut in half , remove seeds; sprinkle with salt and pepper and olive oil. Bake 350 for about 45 minutes or until fork tender. Let cool, remove flesh, mash with fork or spoon and set aside.



In a heavy gauge sauce pan add:

2 tbls butter

1 tsp chopped shallots

1 tsp chopped garlic

Let brown and add:

1 cup heavy cream

1/2 cup mascarpone cheese

1/2 cup vegetable stock

1/2 tsp cardamom

1/2 tsp ground clove

1/2 tsp ground sage

Salt and pepper to taste

Bring to slow boil; add acorn squash, stir and slowly bring back to boil.



Serve hot and top with fresh sage and goat cheese crumbles.

Presented by Chef Frank Aloise, Cappuccino's

9/25/2017

