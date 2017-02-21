All In The South Soup

1 T. canola oil
1-1/2 lbs. lean ground beef
1 large sweet potato, peeled and diced
1 large sweet onion, diced
1 medium sweet pepper, any color, diced
1 15.5 oz. can black-eyed peas rinsed and drained
1 T. ground cumin
1 T. curry powder
3/4 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. ground pepper
2 cans reduced sodium beef broth
4 cups chopped fresh collard greens or spinach
In dutch oven, heat oil over medium heat. Cook and stir beef, crumbling meat, until no longer pink, 8-10 minutes. Add sweet potato, onion and sweet pepper; saute until onion and pepper are slightly softened, 4-5 minutes.
Add black-eyed peas and seasonings; stir in broth and bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer until sweet potato is almost tender, 15-18 minutes.
Add collard greens; cook until tender, 15-18 minutes. If desired add more cumin and curry before serving.
Presented by Melissa Graves, Donna's Old Town Cafe
