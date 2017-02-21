All In The South Soup

1 T. canola oil

1-1/2 lbs. lean ground beef

1 large sweet potato, peeled and diced

1 large sweet onion, diced

1 medium sweet pepper, any color, diced

1 15.5 oz. can black-eyed peas rinsed and drained

1 T. ground cumin

1 T. curry powder

3/4 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. ground pepper

2 cans reduced sodium beef broth

4 cups chopped fresh collard greens or spinach

In dutch oven, heat oil over medium heat. Cook and stir beef, crumbling meat, until no longer pink, 8-10 minutes. Add sweet potato, onion and sweet pepper; saute until onion and pepper are slightly softened, 4-5 minutes.

Add black-eyed peas and seasonings; stir in broth and bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer until sweet potato is almost tender, 15-18 minutes.

Add collard greens; cook until tender, 15-18 minutes. If desired add more cumin and curry before serving.

Presented by Melissa Graves, Donna's Old Town Cafe

2/21/2017

(© 2017 WBIR)