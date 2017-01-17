Andy's Barbecued Shrimp

3 pounds shrimp with or without shell on Pre season shrimp with salt, black pepper and granulated garlic

In large pan mix and heat:

2 sticks of butter

1/2 cup Worcestershire

1/4 cup La hot sauce

1/4 cup lemon juice

1/4 cup white wine

1 tablespoon chopped garlic

1 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon sugar

Dash of water

Heat mixture and let cook for 15 minutes low heat to blend seasonings

Add shrimp to hot mixture.

Stir and flip shrimp to cook even on all sides.

Cook until shrimp are completely cooked.

Add chopped green onions for last few minutes of cooking.

Should be around 6 to 8 minutes depending on size of pan and amount of shrimp.

Serve with garlic bread.

Presented by Andy, Bayou Bay Seafood House

1/17/2017

