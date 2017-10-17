Apple and Beet Slaw

Yields 5 servings (½ cup each)

Ingredients:

1 small cucumber, grated (1 cup)

1 large apple (do not peel), grated (1 cup)

3-4 beets, grated (1 cup)

½ cup beet greens, finely chopped

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

½ teaspoon ginger

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

1 tablespoon olive oil

Instructions

1. Grate cucumber, apple, and beets into a medium sized bowl.

2. Stir in beet greens.

3. Add vinegar, ginger, pepper, and olive oil into the bowl, mix well.

4. Serve immediately or keep refrigerated until served.

Helpful Information: Don't throw away the beet leaves and stems! Beet greens can be steamed, sautéed, or added raw to salads.

Experiment with your recipe – grate in carrots, turnips and other market fresh vegetables.

Presented by Rebecca Saldivar, New Harvest Farmer's Market

10/17/2017



© 2017 WBIR.COM