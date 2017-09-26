Apple Rosettes

(Photo: Cyndy Cass)

Ingredients:

2 boxes puff pastry

3 small apples - gala or red delicious

1/4 cup lemon juice

1 jar apricot preserves

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

powdered sugar for dusting

Directions:

In a small bowl mix the apricot preserves with the cinnamon and nutmeg, set aside. Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease a 24 mini muffin cup pan. Cut the apples in half, core and then thinly slice each half horizontally. Place slices in a microwave safe bowl and toss in the lemon juice. Microwave for 2 - 3 minutes or until the slices are soft, let cool. Roll out the puff pastry on a cutting board dusted with plain flour and cut into 3 rectangular pieces and then cut each piece in half. Spread a tablespoon of preserves on each piece of pastry and arrange apple slices at the top half overlapping the slices. Fold the bottom of the pastry over the apples and then roll the pastry to form a rosette and place in the muffin cup. Once you have done all 24 rosettes bake for 20 - 25 minutes or until golden brown. Cool rosettes on wire rack and dust with powdered sugar. Enjoy!

Presented by Betty Henry, Henry's Deli and Catering

