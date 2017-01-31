Bacon Water Chestnuts

Ingredients:
1 lb bacon
2 8 oz cans of whole water chestnuts (drained)
3/4 cup brown sugar
1 T mayonnaise
3/4 cup ketchup
1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
Preheat oven to 375.
Cut strips of bacon into equal thirds. Wrap water chestnuts with bacon, using a toothpick to secure. Bake them 25-30 minutes. Remove from oven, drain excess grease.
In a bowl, mix sugar, mayo, ketchup and Worcestershire sauce.
Dip bacon wrapped water chestnuts in the homemade sauce, then return them to baking pan to bake another 25-30 minutes.
It's a flavorful party in your mouth!
Presented by Jay Bernard, Metro Pizza
1/31/2017
(© 2017 WBIR)
