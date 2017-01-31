Bacon Water Chestnuts

Slices of bacon (Photo: Rusty Hill, (c) Rusty Hill)

Ingredients:

1 lb bacon

2 8 oz cans of whole water chestnuts (drained)

3/4 cup brown sugar

1 T mayonnaise

3/4 cup ketchup

1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

Preheat oven to 375.

Cut strips of bacon into equal thirds. Wrap water chestnuts with bacon, using a toothpick to secure. Bake them 25-30 minutes. Remove from oven, drain excess grease.

In a bowl, mix sugar, mayo, ketchup and Worcestershire sauce.



Dip bacon wrapped water chestnuts in the homemade sauce, then return them to baking pan to bake another 25-30 minutes.

It's a flavorful party in your mouth!

Presented by Jay Bernard, Metro Pizza

1/31/2017



