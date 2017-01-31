WBIR
Bacon Water Chestnuts

WBIR 2:59 PM. EST January 31, 2017

Ingredients:

1 lb bacon
2 8 oz cans of whole water chestnuts (drained)
3/4 cup brown sugar
1 T mayonnaise
3/4 cup ketchup
1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

Preheat oven to 375.

Cut strips of bacon into equal thirds.  Wrap water chestnuts with bacon, using a toothpick to secure.  Bake them 25-30 minutes.  Remove from oven, drain excess grease.

In a bowl, mix sugar, mayo, ketchup and Worcestershire sauce.

Dip bacon wrapped water chestnuts in the homemade sauce, then return them to baking pan to bake another 25-30 minutes.

It's a flavorful party in your mouth!

Presented by Jay Bernard, Metro Pizza

1/31/2017
 

