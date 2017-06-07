WBIR
Close

Banana Split Pie

WBIR 4:59 PM. EDT June 07, 2017

First Layer:

Graham cracker or vanilla wafer pie crust 

6 ounces semi sweet chocolate chips
1 cup miniature marshmallows
1/4 cup half and half
Melt gently in a small, heavy saucepan.  Stir until smooth Pour into the prepared pie crust.  Chill thoroughly.

Second layer:
Two medium bananas, sliced
Layer over chocolate.

Third layer:
1 small package instant French vanilla pudding mix
1 1/2 cups half and half
Mix until smooth

Fold half of an eight ounce extra creamy cool whip and 2 cups miniature marshmallows Into the custard.  Layer over bananas.  Top with the other half of the Cool Whip. Garnish as desired.

Presented by Olivia Sipe, Miss Olivia's Table

6/7/2017

© 2017 WBIR.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories