Banana Split Pie

First Layer:
Graham cracker or vanilla wafer pie crust
6 ounces semi sweet chocolate chips
1 cup miniature marshmallows
1/4 cup half and half
Melt gently in a small, heavy saucepan. Stir until smooth Pour into the prepared pie crust. Chill thoroughly.
Second layer:
Two medium bananas, sliced
Layer over chocolate.
Third layer:
1 small package instant French vanilla pudding mix
1 1/2 cups half and half
Mix until smooth
Fold half of an eight ounce extra creamy cool whip and 2 cups miniature marshmallows Into the custard. Layer over bananas. Top with the other half of the Cool Whip. Garnish as desired.
Presented by Olivia Sipe, Miss Olivia's Table
6/7/2017
© 2017 WBIR.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs