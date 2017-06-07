Banana Split Pie

First Layer:

Graham cracker or vanilla wafer pie crust

6 ounces semi sweet chocolate chips

1 cup miniature marshmallows

1/4 cup half and half

Melt gently in a small, heavy saucepan. Stir until smooth Pour into the prepared pie crust. Chill thoroughly.

Second layer:

Two medium bananas, sliced

Layer over chocolate.

Third layer:

1 small package instant French vanilla pudding mix

1 1/2 cups half and half

Mix until smooth

Fold half of an eight ounce extra creamy cool whip and 2 cups miniature marshmallows Into the custard. Layer over bananas. Top with the other half of the Cool Whip. Garnish as desired.

Presented by Olivia Sipe, Miss Olivia's Table

6/7/2017

