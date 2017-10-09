WBIR
Close

Beef Steak and Gravy

WBIR 4:39 PM. EDT October 09, 2017

2 each    5 oz Cube Steak

2 cups    Flour
2 T.    Salt
1 T.     Black Pepper
1 T.    Garlic Powder
1 T.    Onion Powder
4 T.   Oil
3 cups  Brown Gravy (thin)

• Pre-Heat skillet on medium high heat
• Mix flour and spices together
• Coat cube steak with flour and shake off excess
• Add oil to skillet, add cube steak to skillet and brown on both sides, remove from skillet
• Add steak to casserole dish and pour hot thin gravy over until meat is fully covered
• Cook in 375 degree oven for 1 hour or until cooked through and tender.

Presented by Chef Roman Campbell, Applewood Farmhouse Restaurant 

10/9/2017

© 2017 WBIR.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories