Beef Steak and Gravy

2 each 5 oz Cube Steak
2 cups Flour
2 T. Salt
1 T. Black Pepper
1 T. Garlic Powder
1 T. Onion Powder
4 T. Oil
3 cups Brown Gravy (thin)
• Pre-Heat skillet on medium high heat
• Mix flour and spices together
• Coat cube steak with flour and shake off excess
• Add oil to skillet, add cube steak to skillet and brown on both sides, remove from skillet
• Add steak to casserole dish and pour hot thin gravy over until meat is fully covered
• Cook in 375 degree oven for 1 hour or until cooked through and tender.
Presented by Chef Roman Campbell, Applewood Farmhouse Restaurant
10/9/2017
