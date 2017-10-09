Beef Steak and Gravy

2 each 5 oz Cube Steak

2 cups Flour

2 T. Salt

1 T. Black Pepper

1 T. Garlic Powder

1 T. Onion Powder

4 T. Oil

3 cups Brown Gravy (thin)

• Pre-Heat skillet on medium high heat

• Mix flour and spices together

• Coat cube steak with flour and shake off excess

• Add oil to skillet, add cube steak to skillet and brown on both sides, remove from skillet

• Add steak to casserole dish and pour hot thin gravy over until meat is fully covered

• Cook in 375 degree oven for 1 hour or until cooked through and tender.

Presented by Chef Roman Campbell, Applewood Farmhouse Restaurant

