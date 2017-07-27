Belgo Cherry Walnut Tart

For the dough:

2 cusp Flour

1 Tablespoon Sugar

1 teaspoon salt

2 sticks cold butter, cubed

1 egg

2 Tablespoons Alliance Belgian IPA

Filling:

Cherry Jam

Frosting:

1 cup crushed walnuts

2-3 cups powdered sugar

1/4 cup Belgian IPA

Whisk together the flour, sugar, and salt. Add butter and combine with a pastry blender until sandy in texture, with some pea-sized pieces of butter. Whisk together egg and beer and add to flour mixture in increments, ( you may not need all of it). Mix together until the mixture is fully combined and not too dry or too wet. Divide dough into two discs and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Roll out dough to 1/8 inch thickness and cut into even rectangles. Spread jam in the center of half of the dough rectangles. Cover each with a plain rectangle. Pinch sides together with a fork to seal and use a fork to poke holes in the center of each to vent. Bake 15-20 minutes, until golden brown.

Mix all icing ingredients together until of desired consistency. Spread onto each pastry. Let rest approximately 30 minutes, then serve or store in an air-tight container.

Presented by Mike & Hannah McConnell, Sugar Mama's Knox

© 2017 WBIR.COM