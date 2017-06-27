Better For You Blueberry Crisp

Ingredients

• 1 cup rolled oats

• 1 cup pecan halves (about ¾ cup chopped)

• ½ cup almond meal

• ½ cup flaked coconut (unsweetened, preferably!)

• ¼ teaspoon salt

• ¼ teaspoon cinnamon

• ¼ cup + 2 tablespoons olive oil

• ⅓ cup real maple syrup or raw honey

• 4 cups blueberries

Instructions

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Chop the pecans. Combine the oats, pecans, almond meal, coconut, salt, and cinnamon in a large bowl. Add the olive oil and maple syrup and stir until well mixed. GOOD LUCK NOT EATING THE WHOLE THING RIGHT HERE AND NOW.

2. Grease a square baking dish (8x8 or 9x9) and arrange the blueberries in the bottom. Top with the oat mixture. Bake for 25-35 minutes or until the top is golden brown and has firmed up slightly. If you want, you can top with additional flaked coconut and return to the oven for another 5 minutes just for some decorative toasted coconut on top.

Presented by Camille Watson, Health Coach

6/27/2017

