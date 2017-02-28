Betty's Banana Cream Pie

Crust Ingredients:

2 cups crushed vanilla wafers

1 stick butter - melted

Mix together and press into pie plate. Bake at 350 degrees for 7 - 10 minutes. Let cool completely.



Pudding Ingredients:

3/4 cup sugar

1/4 cup cornstarch

pinch of salt

3 cups whole milk

4 egg yolks

1/4 cup butter - softened

1 teaspoon vanilla

4 bananas - sliced



Whipped Cream Recipe

1 cup whipping cream

1/4 cup sugar

Whip cream until foamy and add sugar. Whip till thick and spread onto pie.

To make the pudding filling:

Mix dry ingredients together in a pot. Gradually whisk in the milk and the eggs one at a time. Cook & stir over low heat until it comes to a boil. Boil for 2 minutes stirring constantly. Remove from heat and add the butter and vanilla, mix well. Cover and refrigerate until cool.

Layer sliced bananas into cooled pie shell and cover with the pudding mixture. Let sit in fridge for 4 hours. Top with whipped cream and drizzle with caramel sauce. Enjoy!

Presented by Betty Henry, Henry's Deli and Catering

2/28/2017

