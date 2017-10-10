WBIR
Betty's Homemade Apple Sheet Cake

WBIR 1:08 PM. EDT October 10, 2017

Ingredients:

3/4 cup oil
1 1/2 cups sugar
3 eggs
1 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon soda
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
1/2 teaspoon cloves
2 cups all purpose flour
3 cups chopped apples
1 cup chopped pecans

Directions:
Beat the oil, eggs, & sugar for 3 minutes.  Add the salt, soda, & spices and mix well.  Gradually add the flour mixing well.  Fold in the apples and nuts.  Pour into a greased and floured 9 x 13 pan and bake at 350 degrees for 50 minutes.  Serve warm or let cool and ice with caramel icing.

Caramel Icing
Cook over medium heat 1 stick butter and 1 cup brown sugar, stirring constantly until it comes to a full boil.  Add 1/4 cup half and half and bring back to a boil.  Take off the heat and let cool, then gradually whisk in approximately 2 cups powdered sugar or enough sugar until it's the consistency of icing.  Whisk until smooth and pour over the cake.

Presented by Betty Henry, Henry's Deli and Catering

