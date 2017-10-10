Betty's Homemade Apple Sheet Cake

Ingredients:
3/4 cup oil
1 1/2 cups sugar
3 eggs
1 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon soda
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
1/2 teaspoon cloves
2 cups all purpose flour
3 cups chopped apples
1 cup chopped pecans
Directions:
Beat the oil, eggs, & sugar for 3 minutes. Add the salt, soda, & spices and mix well. Gradually add the flour mixing well. Fold in the apples and nuts. Pour into a greased and floured 9 x 13 pan and bake at 350 degrees for 50 minutes. Serve warm or let cool and ice with caramel icing.
Caramel Icing
Cook over medium heat 1 stick butter and 1 cup brown sugar, stirring constantly until it comes to a full boil. Add 1/4 cup half and half and bring back to a boil. Take off the heat and let cool, then gradually whisk in approximately 2 cups powdered sugar or enough sugar until it's the consistency of icing. Whisk until smooth and pour over the cake.
Presented by Betty Henry, Henry's Deli and Catering
