Betty's Homemade Apple Sheet Cake

Ingredients:

3/4 cup oil

1 1/2 cups sugar

3 eggs

1 1/2 teaspoon vanilla

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon soda

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon cloves

2 cups all purpose flour

3 cups chopped apples

1 cup chopped pecans

Directions:

Beat the oil, eggs, & sugar for 3 minutes. Add the salt, soda, & spices and mix well. Gradually add the flour mixing well. Fold in the apples and nuts. Pour into a greased and floured 9 x 13 pan and bake at 350 degrees for 50 minutes. Serve warm or let cool and ice with caramel icing.

Caramel Icing

Cook over medium heat 1 stick butter and 1 cup brown sugar, stirring constantly until it comes to a full boil. Add 1/4 cup half and half and bring back to a boil. Take off the heat and let cool, then gradually whisk in approximately 2 cups powdered sugar or enough sugar until it's the consistency of icing. Whisk until smooth and pour over the cake.

Presented by Betty Henry, Henry's Deli and Catering

