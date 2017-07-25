Betty's Peach Pie

Ingredients:
1 1/2 cups sugar
1 1/2 cups water
1/4 cup cornstarch
pinch of salt
1/4 cup peach flavored jello powder
3 peaches - peeled and sliced
1 pie shell - cooked
Directions:
Mix the sugar, water, cornstarch, & salt together in a kettle. Cook over medium heat until mixture starts to boil and turn clear. Take off the heat and add the jello, stirring well. Refrigerate for 1 hour. Arrange sliced peaches in crust and pour the cooled filling over the peaches. Refrigerate pie until set - about 2 hours. Top with whipped topping and enjoy!
Presented by Betty Henry, Henry's Deli & Catering
