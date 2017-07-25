WBIR
Betty's Peach Pie

WBIR 12:55 PM. EDT July 25, 2017

Ingredients:
1 1/2 cups sugar
1 1/2 cups water
1/4 cup cornstarch
pinch of salt
1/4 cup peach flavored jello powder
3 peaches - peeled and sliced
1 pie shell - cooked

Directions:
Mix the sugar, water, cornstarch, & salt together in a kettle.  Cook over medium heat until mixture starts to boil and turn clear.  Take off the heat and add the jello, stirring well.  Refrigerate for 1 hour.  Arrange sliced peaches in crust and pour the cooled filling over the peaches.  Refrigerate pie until set - about 2 hours.  Top with whipped topping and enjoy!

Presented by Betty Henry, Henry's Deli & Catering

7/25/2017

