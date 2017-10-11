Blackened Mahi Mahi PoBoy

Melted butter

Blackened seasoning

You can make your own blackened seasoning by combining 1 cup Old Bay, 1 cup Cajun seasoning & 1 tablespoon of black pepper. Adjust amounts to your taste.

Coat fish with melted butter. Season top side of fish. Lay fish into hot black iron pan, seasoned side down.

Coat other side of fish with seasoning. Cook until done half way then flip fish. You may flip and season fish several times.

This will produce smoke so you may want to do this on outside grill.

Mahi Mahi does great blackened but you can do any kind of fish that you enjoy.

Presented by Andy Cantillo, Bayou Bay Seafood House

