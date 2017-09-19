Bloomin' Apples



INGREDIENTS

 4 tbsp. melted butter

 1 tbsp. brown sugar

 1 tbsp. sugar

 1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon

 4 green apples

 4 chewy caramel squares

 Ice cream, for serving

 Caramel, for drizzling



DIRECTIONS

1. Preheat oven to 375° and grease a medium baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.

2. In a small bowl, whisk together butter, brown sugar, sugar and cinnamon.

3. Slice off the top of each apple then use a melon baller (or a teaspoon) to scoop out the core. Using a paring knife, make three circular cuts in the apple. Place the apple cut side-down on a cutting board and slice crosswise.

4. Place cut apples in a small baking dish. Fill each apple with two caramel squares then brush melted butter mixture on top. Bake until the apples are tender, about 30 minutes.

5. Serve warm with ice cream and drizzle with caramel.

Presented by Shona House, Faith Baked Cakes

9/18/2017

