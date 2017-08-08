Blueberry Cream Cheese Coffee Cake

Cake Ingredients

2 1/2 cups plain flour

1 cup sugar

1/2 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. baking soda

3/4 cup butter - softened

3 eggs

2/3 cup buttermilk

1 tsp. almond flavoring

Filling Ingredients

2 - 8 ounce cream cheese - softened

1/2 cup sugar

1 egg

1 can blueberry pie filling

Crumb Topping Ingredients

1/2 cup sugar

1/4 cup plain flour

3 Tablespoons butter - melted

Icing Ingredients

1 cup powdered sugar

1 - 2 Tablespoons milk

Directions:

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Beat flour, sugar, baking powder, and baking soda until combined. Add butter and beat until crumbly. Add eggs one at a time, almond, & buttermilk. Continue to beat until the mixture is light and fluffy. Pour half of the batter into a greased 9 x 13 pan.

In a separate bowl beat the cream cheese, sugar and egg until fluffy. Pour over the batter and spread evenly. Top with the blueberry pie filling and top with remaining batter. Mix the crumb topping ingredients together and sprinkle over batter. Bake for 50 - 60 minutes. Cool completely.

Mix icing ingredients together and drizzle over the coffee cake. Enjoy!

Presented by Betty Henry, Henry's Deli and Catering

8/8/2017



© 2017 WBIR.COM