Bread Pan Chicken

Brine:

8 oz. water

1/2 c. Kosher salt

1 T. brown sugar

1 T. black pepper

2 tsp. garlic powder

Brine Chicken for 4 hours, remove and rinse.

Smoking Instructions:

Lightly coat both sides of the chicken evenly with chicken rub. Place 1/2 chicken, skin side up in a bread pan. Squeeze liquid margarine around chicken. Smoke chicken uncovered in smoker at 300 degrees for one hour.

Remove pan from the smoker and cover top with aluminum foil. Return pan to the smoker for 40 minutes.

Remove chicken from smoker, dip chicken in basting sauce and return to pan, skin side up.

Return chicken to the smoker for 20 minutes.

Presented by George Ewart, Dead End Barbecue

7/13/2017

© 2017 WBIR.COM