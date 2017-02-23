Broccoli and Cheddar Frittata



8 large eggs

2 tsp olive oil

1 small red onion, sliced (about 1 cup)

2 cups chopped cooked broccoli

¼ cup chopped red bell pepper

¼ tsp salt

Freshly ground black pepper

½ cup shredded extra-sharp cheddar (2 ounces)

Yield: 4 servings (2 wedges per serving)

Separate 4 of the eggs, putting the whites into a medium sized bowl and discarding the yolks. Add the 4 whole eggs and 2 tablespoons of water to the whites and whisk well.

In a medium ovenproof nonstick skillet heat the oil over a medium flame. Add the onion and bell pepper, cook until it begins to soften, about 5 minutes. Add the broccoli and cook for another 2 minutes. Season with salt and a few turns of pepper. Pour the egg mixture over the vegetables in the skillet covering them evenly. Reduce the heat to medium-low, cover, and let cook until the egg mixture has set around the edges but is somewhat liquid in the middle, about 8 minutes. Sprinkle with the cheese.

Meanwhile, preheat the broiler. Place the skillet under the broiler about 2 inches from the heat until the surface is set and golden brown, 1 to 2 minutes. Be careful not to overcook or the egg mixture will become tough.

Cut the frittata into 8 wedges and serve.

Presented by Lisa McCune, UT Medical Center

2/23/2017

(© 2017 WBIR)