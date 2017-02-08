WBIR
Close

Broccoli Apple Salad

WBIR 6:32 PM. EST February 08, 2017

Quantities are to taste
Wash, spin dry, trim and cut broccoli florets into bite sized pieces.
Wash, dry and dice sweet/tart apples.

Combine in a large bowl and add:

Thinly sliced red onion
Golden raisins
Craisins
Nuts if desired
Drizzle with dressing and toss gently to coat.  Refrigerate.

Poppy Seed Dressing:
1/3 cup sugar
5 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
2 rounded teaspoons poppy seed
1 1/2 teaspoons GRATED sweet onion
1 teaspoon dry mustard
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 cup vegetable oil
Combine all ingredients in a bowl.  Whisk vigorously until very well blended, cloudy in color and thickened.  Cover and refrigerate.  Shake well before using.

Presented by Olivia Sipe, Miss Olivia's Table

2/8/2017
 

(© 2017 WBIR)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories