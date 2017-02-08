Broccoli Apple Salad

Quantities are to taste
Wash, spin dry, trim and cut broccoli florets into bite sized pieces.
Wash, dry and dice sweet/tart apples.
Combine in a large bowl and add:
Thinly sliced red onion
Golden raisins
Craisins
Nuts if desired
Drizzle with dressing and toss gently to coat. Refrigerate.
Poppy Seed Dressing:
1/3 cup sugar
5 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
2 rounded teaspoons poppy seed
1 1/2 teaspoons GRATED sweet onion
1 teaspoon dry mustard
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 cup vegetable oil
Combine all ingredients in a bowl. Whisk vigorously until very well blended, cloudy in color and thickened. Cover and refrigerate. Shake well before using.
Presented by Olivia Sipe, Miss Olivia's Table
2/8/2017
(© 2017 WBIR)
