Broccoli Apple Salad

Quantities are to taste

Wash, spin dry, trim and cut broccoli florets into bite sized pieces.

Wash, dry and dice sweet/tart apples.

Combine in a large bowl and add:

Thinly sliced red onion

Golden raisins

Craisins

Nuts if desired

Drizzle with dressing and toss gently to coat. Refrigerate.

Poppy Seed Dressing:

1/3 cup sugar

5 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

2 rounded teaspoons poppy seed

1 1/2 teaspoons GRATED sweet onion

1 teaspoon dry mustard

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup vegetable oil

Combine all ingredients in a bowl. Whisk vigorously until very well blended, cloudy in color and thickened. Cover and refrigerate. Shake well before using.

Presented by Olivia Sipe, Miss Olivia's Table

2/8/2017



