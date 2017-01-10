WBIR
Broccoli Cheese Soup

WBIR 4:56 PM. EST January 10, 2017

Ingredients:

2 bunches broccoli - chopped, cooked, & drained
24 ounces Velveeta - cubed
2 cups half & half
1/2 cup plain flour
1 pound butter
1 can chicken broth

Directions:
Melt butter in stockpot. Add flour & whisk to stir out all the lumps. Add chicken broth, milk, & cheese. Cook & stir over low heat until cheese is melted. Add cooked & drained broccoli. Heat thoroughly and enjoy!

Presented by Betty Henry, Henry's Deli & Catering

1/10/2017


