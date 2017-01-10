Broccoli Cheese Soup

Ingredients:

2 bunches broccoli - chopped, cooked, & drained

24 ounces Velveeta - cubed

2 cups half & half

1/2 cup plain flour

1 pound butter

1 can chicken broth

Directions:

Melt butter in stockpot. Add flour & whisk to stir out all the lumps. Add chicken broth, milk, & cheese. Cook & stir over low heat until cheese is melted. Add cooked & drained broccoli. Heat thoroughly and enjoy!

Presented by Betty Henry, Henry's Deli & Catering

