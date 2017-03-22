Broccoli Chicken Salad

For the dressing:
3 tablespoons vegetable oil
1/2 cup peanut butter
3 tablespoons soy sauce
2 tablespoons lime juice
2 teaspoons fresh minced ginger
1 clove fresh garlic, minced
1 lb. broccoli florets
1 cup frozen peas, thawed
2 cups shredded, cooked chicken
Whisk together first 6 Ingredients. Pour over broccoli, peas and chicken. Toss to coat.
Presented by Olivia Sipe, Miss Olivia's Table
3/22/2017
© 2017 WBIR.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs