WBIR
Close

Broccoli Chicken Salad

WBIR 4:52 PM. EDT March 22, 2017

For the dressing:

3 tablespoons vegetable oil
1/2 cup peanut butter
3 tablespoons soy sauce
2 tablespoons lime juice
2 teaspoons fresh minced ginger
1 clove fresh garlic, minced
1 lb. broccoli florets
1 cup frozen peas, thawed
2 cups shredded, cooked chicken

Whisk together first 6 Ingredients.  Pour over broccoli, peas and chicken.  Toss to coat.

Presented by Olivia Sipe, Miss Olivia's Table

3/22/2017

© 2017 WBIR.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories