Broccoli Chicken Salad

For the dressing:

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

1/2 cup peanut butter

3 tablespoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons lime juice

2 teaspoons fresh minced ginger

1 clove fresh garlic, minced

1 lb. broccoli florets

1 cup frozen peas, thawed

2 cups shredded, cooked chicken

Whisk together first 6 Ingredients. Pour over broccoli, peas and chicken. Toss to coat.

Presented by Olivia Sipe, Miss Olivia's Table

3/22/2017

