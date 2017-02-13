Brownies With a Twist

4 large eggs, room temperature

2 cups granulated sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

pinch salt

1 1/3 cups all purpose flour, sifted

11-12 oz semi sweet chocolate chips

8 ounces butter



Pre heat oven to 350 degrees.

Choose baking dish. Line with parchment paper and spray with non stick spray.

**The size of dish you choose will determine the thickness of the brownies.

Melt chocolate chips and butter in a heat proof bowl over a simmering pot of water.

Whisk eggs, sugar, vanilla and salt until smooth.

Whisk chocolate and butter until smooth.

Add 1/3 chocolate mixture to egg mixture and stir with spatula until smooth.

Add remaining chocolate to egg mixture and stir with spatula until smooth and no yellow streaks are visible.

Sift flour over bowl and fold in with spatula until no flour streaks are visible.

Pour batter into baking dish and smooth to edges.

**Baking times will vary with thickness of brownies.

Brownies are done when center is firm, not jiggly, and surface of brownies is uniformly shiny.

Best to not over bake.

To save brownie batter:

Let batter cool and scoop onto plastic wrap in small batches. Form tubular shape, wrap tightly and store in freezer until needed.

Once frozen, you can slice batter and bake like cookies in a 350 degree oven. Add chips and/or nuts if desired.

Uses for brownie batter:

Love Notes- Cut cold puff pastry into 2-3 inch squares and add about a teaspoon of cold brownie batter. Fold two corners toward each other and press. Egg wash and sprinkle lightly with granulated sugar.

Bake at 350 degrees until pastry is golden and crispy. Sprinkle with powdered sugar.

Mudslides-Slice cold brownie batter into cookies and press each one with white and dark chocolate chips. Bake at 350 until surface of cookie is uniformly shiny. Let cool before removing from pan.

Mini chocolate pies-Add brownie batter to mini pre-baked puff pastry pie shells. Bake at 350 degrees until just firm in the center.

Brownie bites- Add brownie batter to lined mini muffin tins and bake at 350 degrees until centers are barely firm. Drizzle with chocolate ganache or sprinkle with powdered sugar.

Presented by Anissa Shull, Tellico Grains Bakery

2/13/2017

(© 2017 WBIR)