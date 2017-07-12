Buffalo Deviled Eggs

Deviled Egg:

Boil eggs, cut in half and scoop out the cooked yolk.

Mix yolk with mayo, mustard, salt, pepper and a pinch of sugar.

Stuff the egg with deviled mixture.

Mix cooked, shredded chicken with melted butter, hot sauce and Old Bay seasoning, to taste. Top each deviled egg with a small piece of the chicken.

Add diced celery, carrot and crumbled bleu cheese to the top.

Presented by Kim Wilcox, Bobby Denne, It's All So Yummy Cafe

