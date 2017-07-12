Buffalo Deviled Eggs

Deviled Egg:
Boil eggs, cut in half and scoop out the cooked yolk.
Mix yolk with mayo, mustard, salt, pepper and a pinch of sugar.
Stuff the egg with deviled mixture.
Mix cooked, shredded chicken with melted butter, hot sauce and Old Bay seasoning, to taste. Top each deviled egg with a small piece of the chicken.
Add diced celery, carrot and crumbled bleu cheese to the top.
Presented by Kim Wilcox, Bobby Denne, It's All So Yummy Cafe
7/12/2017
© 2017 WBIR.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs