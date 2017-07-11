Buttermilk Sky Key Lime Pie

(Photo: Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop)

1 Graham Cracker crust

For filling

1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk

4 large egg yolks

1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons fresh or bottled Key lime juice.

Whisk together condensed milk and yolks in a bowl until combined well.

Add juice and whisk until combined well (mixture will thicken slightly).

Pour filling into graham crust and bake in middle of oven at 350 degrees for 15 minutes. Cool pie completely on rack (filling will set as it cools), then chill, covered. Top with whipped topping.

Presented by Grace Carpenter, Buttermilk Sky Pie

