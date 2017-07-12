Butterscotch Spectacular

1 cup of chopped pecans
1 cup flour
1 stick of butter softened
8 ounces of cream cheese
1 cup of powdered sugar
16 ounces of Cool Whip
Two boxes of instant butterscotch pudding
2 1/2 cups of cold milk
In a bowl place chopped pecans, softened butter and flour. Mix well and press into a 9 x 13 baking pan. Bake at 350° for 20 minutes. Cool completely.
In a separate bowl mix 8 ounces of cream cheese , 1 cup of powdered sugar, once mixed, add 8 ounces of Cool Whip ( save the remaining 8 ounces for the top) Mix well and spread over top of your pecan crust.
Mix milk with your two packages of butterscotch pudding. Let it set a few minutes then spread overtop your cream cheese mixture. Spread remaining cool whip on top. Garnish with pecans.
Presented by Dean Hurd, Lulu's Tea Room
