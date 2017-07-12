WBIR
Close
Weather Alert Flood Advisory
Close

Butterscotch Spectacular

WBIR 4:22 PM. EDT July 12, 2017

1 cup of chopped pecans
1 cup flour
1 stick of butter softened
8 ounces of cream cheese

1 cup of powdered sugar

16 ounces of Cool Whip
Two boxes of instant butterscotch pudding
2 1/2 cups of cold milk

In a bowl place chopped pecans, softened butter and flour.  Mix well and press into a 9 x 13 baking pan.  Bake at 350° for 20 minutes. Cool completely.

In a separate bowl mix 8 ounces of cream cheese , 1 cup of powdered sugar, once mixed, add 8 ounces of Cool Whip ( save the remaining 8 ounces for the top) Mix well and spread over top of your pecan crust.
Mix milk with your two packages of butterscotch pudding.  Let it set a few minutes then spread overtop your cream cheese mixture.  Spread remaining cool whip on top.  Garnish with pecans.

Presented by Dean Hurd, Lulu's Tea Room

7/12/2017

© 2017 WBIR.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories