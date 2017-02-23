Cajun Dirty Rice

2.5 pounds ground beef

1.5 pound ground beef and pork mix

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 cup each celery, bell peppers and onions, chopped

5 small cans Dawn Fresh mushroom sauce ( 6oz cans)

4 cups of cooked rice, cooked in separate pot

Brown meat on low simmer. Add salt and pepper. Add chopped vegetables after a few minutes of cooking. Once meat is completely cooked drain off liquid. Add mushroom sauce. Cook until simmering hot.

Add cooked rice and it's ready to serve!

Presented by Cindy Cantillo, Bayou Bay Seafood

2/23/2017

