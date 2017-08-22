Cali-Mex Street Corn



2 Ears of Sweet Yellow Corn, shucked, stalks on

2 T. Butter (Salted)

1 Lime

4 T. Cojita crumbled cheese

1 T. chili powder

1 T. red pepper flakes

1/4 cup Creme' or Plain Greek Yogurt

1 T. sriracha sauce

1 tsp. cilantro diced

Directions:

Melt butter and add squeezed lime juice. Grill corn on grill until hot on all sides.

Mix all other ingredients in a bowl and brush on corn.

Sprinkle extra Cojita cheese and chili powder, for color, and serve.

Presented by Scott Whittaker & Chris Chittum, Retro Taco

