Cali-Mex Street Corn

2 Ears of Sweet Yellow Corn, shucked, stalks on
2 T. Butter (Salted)
1 Lime
4 T. Cojita crumbled cheese
1 T. chili powder
1 T. red pepper flakes
1/4 cup Creme' or Plain Greek Yogurt
1 T. sriracha sauce
1 tsp. cilantro diced
Directions:
Melt butter and add squeezed lime juice. Grill corn on grill until hot on all sides.
Mix all other ingredients in a bowl and brush on corn.
Sprinkle extra Cojita cheese and chili powder, for color, and serve.
Presented by Scott Whittaker & Chris Chittum, Retro Taco
8/22/2017
© 2017 WBIR.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs