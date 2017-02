- one large yellow onion, diced to 1/2"

- four Roma tomatoes, diced to 1/2"

- three cloves garlic, minced

- three Serrano peppers, minced, seeds removed

- pinch sea salt

- pinch black pepper

- juice of one lemon

Combine all diced and minced ingredients, add seasoning and lemon juice.

Presented by Duncan & Masha, Captain Muchacho's Food Truck

2/21/2017

(© 2017 WBIR)