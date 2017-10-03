Caramel Apple Bars

(Photo: Cyndy Cass)

Ingredients

1¾ cups flour

1⅔ cups rolled oats

1½ cups brown sugar

14 tablespoons butter, softened

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon salt

½ cup caramel sauce

3 cups of diced peeled apples

Instructions

Combine oats, flour, sugar, soda, cinnamon, and salt in a bowl. Mix. Add in softened butter and stir until mixture comes together.

Press a little over half (around 2½ cups) of the mixture into the bottom of a 9 x13 inch pan.

Bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes.

Remove from oven and spread diced apples over the crust. Drizzle apples with caramel sauce and top with remaining oat mixture.

Bake for 25 more minutes.

Cool and cut into squares.

Notes

I use my homemade caramel sauce. You could also use jarred.

Recipe by From This Kitchen Table

Presented by Tee Dedrick, Special Tee Cookies and Catering

10/3/2017

