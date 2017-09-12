Caramel Apple Cheesecake Bars

Ingredients

Crust:

o 2 cups all-purpose flour

o 1/2 cup firmly packed brown sugar

o 1 cup (2 sticks) butter, softened

Cheesecake Filling:

o 3 (8-ounce) packages cream cheese, softened

o 3/4 cup sugar , plus 2 tablespoons, divided

o 3 large eggs

o 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Apples:

o 3 Granny Smith apples , peeled, cored and finely chopped

o 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

o 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

Streusel Topping:

o 1 cup firmly packed brown sugar

o 1 cup all-purpose flour

o 1/2 cup quick cooking oats

o 1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, softened

Drizzle:

o Caramel bits

o 1 tsp Heavy cream

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

2. In a medium bowl, combine flour and brown sugar. Cut in butter with a pastry blender (or 2 forks) until mixture is crumbly. Press evenly into a 9x13 baking pan lined with heavy-duty aluminum foil. Bake 15 minutes or until lightly browned.

3. In a large bowl, beat cream cheese with 3/4 cup sugar in an electric mixer at medium speed until smooth. Then add eggs, 1 at a time, and vanilla. Stir to combine. Pour over warm crust.

4. In a small bowl, stir together chopped apples, remaining 2 tablespoons sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Spoon evenly over cream cheese mixture.

5. For the streusel topping: In a small bowl, combine all ingredients. I like to really combine it by using my clean hands to thoroughly combine the butter into the mixture.

6. Sprinkle Streusel topping over apples. Bake 40-45 minutes, or until filling is set.

7. Melt caramel bits with heavy cream over medium heat, stirring constantly.

8. Drizzle with caramel topping and let cool. Best if refrigerated overnight. Serve cold and enjoy! Make 16 servings.

Presented by Julie Wallace, Museum of Appalachia

9/12/2017





