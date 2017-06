Caramel Praline Sheet Cake

Praline Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups pecan pieces

3/4 cup brown sugar

Directions:

Heat skillet over medium heat. Place pecans in skillet and cook for 1 - 2 minutes, stirring constantly. Add brown sugar and stir until brown sugar melts and coats pecans. Pour onto wax paper sheet and separate the nuts. Let cool

Cake Ingredients:

1/2 cup butter

1 cup water

1/2 cup shortening

2 cups brown sugar

1/2 cup buttermilk

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 cups flour

Directions: .

In a medium saucepan combine butter, water, & shortening. Bring to a boil and pour into a mixing bowl. Stir in brown sugar until dissolved. Add buttermilk, baking soda, eggs, & vanilla stirring after each addition. Add flour and stir until smooth. Pour into greased sheet pan and bake at 400 degrees for 20 minutes. Cool then ice

Icing Ingredients:

6 Tablespoons butter

1/2 cup heavy cream

1 cup brown sugar

2 cups powdered sugar

2 teaspoon vanilla

Directions:

Combine butter, cream, & brown sugar in medium saucepan. Stir over medium heat until mixture begins to boil. Remove from heat and whisk in powdered sugar and vanilla until smooth. Pour over cake and sprinkle pralines on top.

Presented by Betty Henry, Henry's Deli and Bakery

6/13/2017

© 2017 WBIR.COM