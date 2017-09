Cheerios (Photo: AndreanneLu, This content is subject to copyright.)



10 ounces marshmallows

1/2 stick butter

1 cup Craisins or raisins

6 cups Multi-Grain Cheerios



Melt butter, add marshmallows. Stir in cereal and Craisins. Spread on a plastic lined jelly roll pan.

Cool and cut into squares.

Presented by Olivia Sipe, Miss Olivia's Table

9/14/2017

© 2017 WBIR.COM