Cheesecake Factory's White Chicken Chili

Ingredients

• 1/4 cup Canola Oil

• 2 lbs. Chicken Breasts, cut into 3/4" pieces

• 1-1/2 tsps. Cumin, ground

• 1-1/2 tsps. Chili Powder

• 1-1/2 tsps. Kosher Salt

• 3/4 tsp. Ground Black Pepper

• 2 Tbls. Butter

• 2 Tbls. Canola Oil

• 3/4 cup Yellow Onions, diced 1/4"

• 1 Tbl. Garlic, minced

• 1/2 cup Green Poblano Chiles, roasted, peeled, seeds removed, diced 1/4"

• 1/2 cup All-Purpose Flour

• 1 qt. Chicken Stock*

• 2 Tbls. Salsa Verde*

• 1-1/2 tsps. Chili Garlic Paste*

• 1-1/2 tsps. Chipotle Tabasco®*

• 3/4 tsp. Oregano, dried

• 3/4 tsp. Brown Sugar

• 1/4 tsp. Cumin, ground

• 2 cups Canned White Beans, rinsed & drained

• 3 Tbls. Sour Cream

• 2 cups White Rice, cooked

• 1/4 cup Pico de Gallo*

• 1/4 cup Green Onions, chopped 1/4”

Directions



1. Heat canola oil in a large sauce or soup pot.

2. Combine the chicken and spices in a mixing bowl.

3. Add the chicken into the pot. Cook until lightly brown and about 3/4 done.

4. Remove the chicken from the pot and set aside.

5. Heat the butter and the additional oil in the pot. Add the onions and cook until tender.

6. Add the garlic and chiles into the pot. Stir the ingredients together and cook for 30 seconds.

7. Add the flour into the pot. Stir the ingredients together and cook for about 2 minutes.

8. Add the chicken stock, a little at a time into the pot and slowly stir the ingredients together until smooth (no lumps of flour remaining).

9. Add the salsa verde, chili garlic paste, Tabasco®, oregano, brown sugar and cumin into the pot. Allow the mixture to come back up to a simmer and then add the chicken back to the pot. Simmer for 5 minutes then gently stir in the sour cream and white beans.

10. Serve with white rice and garnish with pico de gallo and green onions.

Serving size: 4

Presented by Cheesecake Factory

1/10/2017

