Chef Jes Soul Food Mexican Rice Bowl

Seasoned Rice
Fajita Style Veggies:
Corn
Chopped bell peppers
Jalapenos
Avocado
Cilantro
Tomato
Fresh chopped cilantro
Sliced green onion
Assemble Bowls:
Rice, beans, Vegetables and then top with any or all of the following:
Corn
Chopped bell peppers
Jalapenos
Avocado, thinly sliced
Cilantro, chopped
Tomato, diced
Seasoned Rice
• 1 T olive oil
• ½ medium onion, diced
• 2 garlic cloves, chopped divided
• 1 cup brown rice, uncooked
• 2 cups vegetable broth
• ½ cup salsa
Sauté onion and garlic in olive oil until translucent and slightly browned, about 5 minutes. Add uncooked rice, salsa, and vegetable stock and cook rice covered on low for about 45 minutes, or until done.
Fajita Style Veggies
1 T olive oil
2 cups bell pepper (sliced)
1 cup red onion (sliced)
1 cup mushrooms (sliced)
2 cloves garlic (minced)
½ tsp cumin
½ tsp chili powder
½ tsp paprika
½ tsp sea salt
juice from ½ lime
Heat the olive oil in a large skillet, add the bell pepper and onion, saute 4-5 minutes, then add the mushrooms, garlic, cumin, chili powder, paprika, sea salt and lime juice.
Presented by Chef Jes Thomas, http://soulfoodpersonalchef.weebly.com/
1/3/2017
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs