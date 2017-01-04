Chef Jes Soul Food Mexican Rice Bowl

Seasoned Rice



Fajita Style Veggies:

Assemble Bowls:

Rice, beans, Vegetables and then top with any or all of the following:

Seasoned Rice

• 1 T olive oil

• ½ medium onion, diced

• 2 garlic cloves, chopped divided

• 1 cup brown rice, uncooked

• 2 cups vegetable broth

• ½ cup salsa

Sauté onion and garlic in olive oil until translucent and slightly browned, about 5 minutes. Add uncooked rice, salsa, and vegetable stock and cook rice covered on low for about 45 minutes, or until done.

Fajita Style Veggies

 1 T olive oil

 2 cups bell pepper (sliced)

 1 cup red onion (sliced)

 1 cup mushrooms (sliced)

 2 cloves garlic (minced)

 ½ tsp cumin

 ½ tsp chili powder

 ½ tsp paprika

 ½ tsp sea salt

 juice from ½ lime

Heat the olive oil in a large skillet, add the bell pepper and onion, saute 4-5 minutes, then add the mushrooms, garlic, cumin, chili powder, paprika, sea salt and lime juice.

Presented by Chef Jes Thomas, http://soulfoodpersonalchef.weebly.com/

1/3/2017