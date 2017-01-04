WBIR
Chef Jes Soul Food Mexican Rice Bowl

WBIR 7:37 PM. EST January 04, 2017

Seasoned Rice


Fajita Style Veggies:
Corn
Chopped bell peppers
Jalapenos
Avocado
Cilantro
Tomato
Fresh chopped cilantro
Sliced green onion

Assemble Bowls:
Rice, beans, Vegetables and then top with any or all of the following:
Corn
Chopped bell peppers
Jalapenos
Avocado, thinly sliced
Cilantro, chopped
Tomato, diced

Seasoned Rice
• 1 T olive oil
• ½ medium onion, diced
• 2 garlic cloves, chopped divided
• 1 cup brown rice, uncooked
• 2 cups vegetable broth
• ½ cup salsa

Sauté onion and garlic in olive oil until translucent and slightly browned, about 5 minutes. Add uncooked rice, salsa, and vegetable stock and cook rice covered on low for about 45 minutes, or until done.

Fajita Style Veggies
 1 T olive oil
 2 cups bell pepper (sliced)
 1 cup red onion (sliced)
 1 cup mushrooms (sliced)
 2 cloves garlic (minced)
 ½ tsp cumin
 ½ tsp chili powder
 ½ tsp paprika
 ½ tsp sea salt
 juice from ½ lime

Heat the olive oil in a large skillet, add the bell pepper and onion, saute 4-5 minutes, then add the mushrooms, garlic, cumin, chili powder, paprika, sea salt and lime juice.

Presented by Chef Jes Thomas, http://soulfoodpersonalchef.weebly.com/ 

1/3/2017


