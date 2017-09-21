Chef John's Eclairs

Éclairs
Fill Pate a choux pastry shells with pastry cream and top with chocolate ganache.
Pastry Cream:
1 qt. Milk
4 oz. Sugar ________________________ Bring to boil.
4 Egg Yolks (Lg)
2 whole Eggs (Lg)
5 oz. Cornstarch
4 oz. Sugar ________________________ Mix together. Temper with hot milk.
2 oz. Butter
1 tbsp. Vanilla _______________________ Add. Stir until butter is fully melted.
Pour into plastic container. Dust generously with sugar. Cover with parchment paper. Cool to room temp. Place in refrigerator. Makes: 11 c.
Pate a Choux:
1 c. Water
1 c. whole Milk
½ lb. Butter
1 tsp. Salt
2 tsp. Sugar _____________________ Bring to boil.
2 c. A/P Flour ____________________ Add to milk. Stir on heat until paste comes away from pot.
Transfer to mixer. Mix with paddle until almost room temp.
8 Eggs (Lg) ______________________ With mixer on medium-low speed, add eggs one at a time.
Add the next egg when paste is combined and loses its gloss.
Using pastry bag, pipe into desired shape. Brush with egg wash. Bake at 350˚ for 25 – 30 minutes. Do not open oven door while cooking. Makes: About 2 – 3 dozen éclairs
Chocolate Ganache:
1 c. Heavy Cream __________________ Bring to simmer.
1 ½ c. Chocolate ___________________ Pour hot cream over chocolate. Let sit 5 minutes. Stir until
smooth.
Presented by Chef John Alunni, The Cutting Edge Classroom
9/21/2017
