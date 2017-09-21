Chef John's Eclairs

(Photo: Cyndy Cass)

Éclairs

Fill Pate a choux pastry shells with pastry cream and top with chocolate ganache.

Pastry Cream:

1 qt. Milk

4 oz. Sugar ________________________ Bring to boil.

4 Egg Yolks (Lg)

2 whole Eggs (Lg)

5 oz. Cornstarch

4 oz. Sugar ________________________ Mix together. Temper with hot milk.

2 oz. Butter

1 tbsp. Vanilla _______________________ Add. Stir until butter is fully melted.

Pour into plastic container. Dust generously with sugar. Cover with parchment paper. Cool to room temp. Place in refrigerator. Makes: 11 c.

Pate a Choux:

1 c. Water

1 c. whole Milk

½ lb. Butter

1 tsp. Salt

2 tsp. Sugar _____________________ Bring to boil.

2 c. A/P Flour ____________________ Add to milk. Stir on heat until paste comes away from pot.

Transfer to mixer. Mix with paddle until almost room temp.

8 Eggs (Lg) ______________________ With mixer on medium-low speed, add eggs one at a time.

Add the next egg when paste is combined and loses its gloss.

Using pastry bag, pipe into desired shape. Brush with egg wash. Bake at 350˚ for 25 – 30 minutes. Do not open oven door while cooking. Makes: About 2 – 3 dozen éclairs

Chocolate Ganache:

1 c. Heavy Cream __________________ Bring to simmer.

1 ½ c. Chocolate ___________________ Pour hot cream over chocolate. Let sit 5 minutes. Stir until

smooth.

Presented by Chef John Alunni, The Cutting Edge Classroom

9/21/2017

© 2017 WBIR.COM