Chef John's Eclairs

WBIR 1:52 PM. EDT September 21, 2017

Éclairs

Fill Pate a choux pastry shells with pastry cream and top with chocolate ganache.

Pastry Cream:

1 qt. Milk
4 oz. Sugar ________________________  Bring to boil.
4 Egg Yolks (Lg)
2 whole Eggs (Lg)
5 oz. Cornstarch
4 oz. Sugar ________________________  Mix together. Temper with hot milk.
2 oz. Butter
1 tbsp. Vanilla _______________________  Add.  Stir until butter is fully melted.

Pour into plastic container.  Dust generously with sugar.  Cover with parchment paper.  Cool to room temp.  Place in refrigerator. Makes: 11 c.

Pate a Choux:

1 c. Water
1 c. whole Milk
½ lb. Butter
1 tsp. Salt
2 tsp. Sugar _____________________  Bring to boil.
2 c. A/P Flour  ____________________  Add to milk.  Stir on heat until paste comes away from pot.
         Transfer to mixer.  Mix with paddle until almost room temp.
8 Eggs (Lg) ______________________  With mixer on medium-low speed, add eggs one at a time.
     Add the next egg when paste is combined and loses its gloss.

Using pastry bag, pipe into desired shape.  Brush with egg wash.  Bake at 350˚ for 25 – 30 minutes.  Do not open oven door while cooking. Makes: About 2 – 3 dozen éclairs

Chocolate Ganache:

1 c. Heavy Cream __________________  Bring to simmer.
1 ½ c. Chocolate ___________________  Pour hot cream over chocolate.  Let sit 5 minutes.  Stir until
  smooth.

Presented by Chef John Alunni, The Cutting Edge Classroom

9/21/2017

