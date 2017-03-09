Chef Roman's Banana Pudding

5 oz (1 box) Vanilla Pudding

2 cups Milk

1 can Sweetened Condensed milk

½ tsp vanilla

1 tub Whipped Topping (8 ounce)

3 each Bananas

1 box Vanilla Wafers

• To make vanilla pudding add milk, condensed milk, and vanilla and mix well.

• Fold in whipped topping and set aside.

• In a casserole dish layer pudding mix, bananas and vanilla wafers (about 3-4 layers)

• Let sit in refrigerator for 2-3 hours to soften wafers

Presented by Chef Roman, Applewood Farmhouse



