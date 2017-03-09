WBIR
Chef Roman's Banana Pudding

WBIR 5:37 PM. EST March 09, 2017

5 oz (1 box)    Vanilla Pudding
2 cups     Milk
1 can     Sweetened Condensed milk
½ tsp     vanilla

1 tub     Whipped Topping (8 ounce)
3 each    Bananas
1 box     Vanilla Wafers

• To make vanilla pudding add milk, condensed milk, and vanilla and mix well.
• Fold in whipped topping and set aside.
• In a casserole dish layer pudding mix, bananas and vanilla wafers (about 3-4 layers)
• Let sit in refrigerator for 2-3 hours to soften wafers

Presented by Chef Roman, Applewood Farmhouse

3/9/2017

