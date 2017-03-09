Chef Roman's Banana Pudding

5 oz (1 box) Vanilla Pudding
2 cups Milk
1 can Sweetened Condensed milk
½ tsp vanilla
1 tub Whipped Topping (8 ounce)
3 each Bananas
1 box Vanilla Wafers
• To make vanilla pudding add milk, condensed milk, and vanilla and mix well.
• Fold in whipped topping and set aside.
• In a casserole dish layer pudding mix, bananas and vanilla wafers (about 3-4 layers)
• Let sit in refrigerator for 2-3 hours to soften wafers
Presented by Chef Roman, Applewood Farmhouse
