Cherry Pie Bubble Up

Ingredients
• 1 can jumbo biscuits
• 1 can cherry pie filling
• ½ cup powdered sugar
• 1 tbsp. milk
Directions
• Open a can of jumbo biscuits and separate the biscuits.
• Cut each biscuit into fourths, then set aside for now.
• Pour your can of cherry pie filling into a bowl, then add the biscuit
pieces on top. Stir well to ensure the biscuits get coated nicely.
• Next, spray a baking dish with cooking spray.
• Pour the cherry pie mixture into the dish so that it forms one even
layer. Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 25 minutes.
Drizzle
• Add ½ cup of powdered sugar and 1 tablespoon of milk to a bowl. Mix this well.
• Drizzle the icing on top as a finishing touch.
Presented by Faith Baked Cakes
2/20/2017
(© 2017 WBIR)
