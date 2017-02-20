Cherry Pie Bubble Up

Ingredients

• 1 can jumbo biscuits

• 1 can cherry pie filling

• ½ cup powdered sugar

• 1 tbsp. milk

Directions

• Open a can of jumbo biscuits and separate the biscuits.

• Cut each biscuit into fourths, then set aside for now.

• Pour your can of cherry pie filling into a bowl, then add the biscuit

pieces on top. Stir well to ensure the biscuits get coated nicely.

• Next, spray a baking dish with cooking spray.

• Pour the cherry pie mixture into the dish so that it forms one even

layer. Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 25 minutes.

Drizzle

• Add ½ cup of powdered sugar and 1 tablespoon of milk to a bowl. Mix this well.

• Drizzle the icing on top as a finishing touch.

