WBIR
Close

Cherry Tarts

WBIR 5:02 PM. EST February 15, 2017

Store bought pie crust or homemade
Canned cherry pie filling
1 egg
1 tablespoon milk

Preheat oven to 350°. Whisk together egg and milk until well mixed.

Roll out pie crust.  Cut into an equal number of shapes of your choice. 

Spoon one or two tablespoons filling , depending on the size of the shape, into the center of half the shapes. Brush edges with egg mixture. Top with matching shape.  Press with a fork to seal edges.  Brush top with egg mixture.  Sprinkle with sugar or desired garnish.  

Place on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.  Bake until golden, about 20 minutes.

Options:
Drizzle with chocolate immediately before serving.
Serve warm with ice cream

Presented by Olivia Sipe, Miss Olivia's Table

2/15/2017

(© 2017 WBIR)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories