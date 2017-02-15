Cherry Tarts

Store bought pie crust or homemade

Canned cherry pie filling

1 egg

1 tablespoon milk

Preheat oven to 350°. Whisk together egg and milk until well mixed.

Roll out pie crust. Cut into an equal number of shapes of your choice.

Spoon one or two tablespoons filling , depending on the size of the shape, into the center of half the shapes. Brush edges with egg mixture. Top with matching shape. Press with a fork to seal edges. Brush top with egg mixture. Sprinkle with sugar or desired garnish.

Place on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake until golden, about 20 minutes.

Options:

Drizzle with chocolate immediately before serving.

Serve warm with ice cream

Presented by Olivia Sipe, Miss Olivia's Table

2/15/2017

(© 2017 WBIR)