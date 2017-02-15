Cherry Tarts

Store bought pie crust or homemade
Canned cherry pie filling
1 egg
1 tablespoon milk
Preheat oven to 350°. Whisk together egg and milk until well mixed.
Roll out pie crust. Cut into an equal number of shapes of your choice.
Spoon one or two tablespoons filling , depending on the size of the shape, into the center of half the shapes. Brush edges with egg mixture. Top with matching shape. Press with a fork to seal edges. Brush top with egg mixture. Sprinkle with sugar or desired garnish.
Place on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake until golden, about 20 minutes.
Options:
Drizzle with chocolate immediately before serving.
Serve warm with ice cream
Presented by Olivia Sipe, Miss Olivia's Table
2/15/2017
