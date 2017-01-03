Chicken Chimichangas

2 1/2 cups cooked shredded chicken
1 cup salsa
3/4 teaspoon ground cumin
1/2 teaspoon ground oregano
3/4 cup shredded cheese
Combine all these ingredients together in a mixing bowl. Place 3/4 cup of mixture down the center of your tortilla. Fold ends and roll up. If deep frying, secure these with a toothpick, fry in oil till golden brown. If baking in the oven place in a greased baking dish and bake at 425 for 15 minutes.
Cheese sauce:
1 cup chicken broth,
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1/4 cup flour
1 cup sour cream
4 oz green chilies
1 cup velveeta queso blanco cheese
In a small sauce pan combine chicken broth, bouillon and black pepper, bring to a boil. In a separate bowl combine flour and sour cream till smooth. Add to broth until thickened, add chilies and Velveeta cheese.
Serve as a cheese sauce over cooked chimichangas and enjoy!
Presented by Melissa Graves, Donna's Old Town Cafe
