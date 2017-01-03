Chicken Chimichangas

2 1/2 cups cooked shredded chicken

1 cup salsa

3/4 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon ground oregano

3/4 cup shredded cheese

Combine all these ingredients together in a mixing bowl. Place 3/4 cup of mixture down the center of your tortilla. Fold ends and roll up. If deep frying, secure these with a toothpick, fry in oil till golden brown. If baking in the oven place in a greased baking dish and bake at 425 for 15 minutes.

Cheese sauce:

1 cup chicken broth,

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/4 cup flour

1 cup sour cream

4 oz green chilies

1 cup velveeta queso blanco cheese

In a small sauce pan combine chicken broth, bouillon and black pepper, bring to a boil. In a separate bowl combine flour and sour cream till smooth. Add to broth until thickened, add chilies and Velveeta cheese.

Serve as a cheese sauce over cooked chimichangas and enjoy!



Presented by Melissa Graves, Donna's Old Town Cafe

1/3/2017