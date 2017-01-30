Chicken Tamale Pie



First prepare Mexican cornbread and allow to bake as you prepare tamale filling mixture.

Mexican Cornbread:

2 eggs

1/4 C. canola oil

1 C. buttermilk

1/3 C. heavy cream

1/4 C. sugar

1 C. yellow self rising cornmeal

3/4 C. all purpose flour

1 3/4 C. Monterrey Jack cheese

1 C. corn (frozen or canned)

2 TBSP red onion, small dice

4 TBSP canned jalapenos, small dice

4 TBSP roasted red pepper, small dice



In a large mixing bowl, combine egg, oil, buttermilk, cream and sugar until well blended. Add in cornmeal and flour, mixing until no large lumps appear. Careful not to overmix.

Stir in cheese, corn, onion, jalapeno and pepper. Pour batter into a greased, hot cast iron skillet (alternately use an 8x8 baking dish). Bake at 325 degrees for 20-30 minutes or until golden brown. Set aside.



Chicken Tamale Filling



1 TBSP extra virgin olive oil

1/2 C. yellow onion, small dice

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 TBSP taco seasoning (see below for quick recipe)

2 C. shredded chicken, or your favorite protein

1 10-oz can Enchilada sauce (mild or hot)

2 C. shredded Monterey Jack Cheese

Cilantro, for garnish

Sour cream, salsa, guacamole, optional



In a large skillet over medium high heat, heat oil. Add onions and cook until translucent. Add garlic and cook 1 minute more. Add taco seasoning and stir until fragrant. Add chicken and enchilada sauce and let flavors blend, about 5 minutes.



Transfer chicken mixture atop cornbread and spread to cover. Top with cheese and bake 20 minutes to melt cheese.

Garnish with fresh cilantro, sour cream, salsa, guacamole or your favorite toppings.





Easy Taco Seasoning



1 TBSP chili powder

1/4 TSP garlic powder

1/4 TSP onion powder

1/4 TSP red pepper flakes

1/4 TSP dried oregano

1/2 TSP paprika

1 1/2 TSP cumin

1 TSP salt

1 TSP black pepper



Mix together all ingredients. Store in airtight container.

Presented by Danielle Speelman, Old Mill Pottery House Cafe

1/30/2017

