Chinese Burritos



3 tsp. toasted sesame oil, divided

4 large eggs, lightly beaten

2 tsp. minced fresh ginger

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 12-ounce bag broccoli slaw

1 c shredded cabbage

1 bunch scallions, sliced, divided

1 T coconut liquid aminos (as a soy sauce substitute)

1 T rice vinegar

2 T toasted sesame seeds

¼ c toasted sliced almonds

½ rotisserie chicken, pulled with skin removed

¼ c hoisin sauce (see recipe below)

1 head Boston Lettuce or 1 package Moo Shu Shells (for wraps)

Hoisin Sauce

4 T coconut liquid aminos

2 T peanut butter

1 T honey

2 tsp. rice vinegar

1 garlic clove, finely minced

2 tsp. toasted sesame seed oil

2 tsp. Sriracha sauce

1⁄8 teaspoon black pepper



Create hoisin sauce and aside.

Toast sesame seeds and almonds in oven until lightly toasted. Remove and set aside.

For Burritos:

Heat 1 teaspoon oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add eggs; cook, stirring gently, until done for approximately 2 to 3 minutes. Remove to a plate. Wipe out the pan and heat the remaining 2 teaspoons oil over medium heat. Add ginger and garlic and cook, stirring, until softened for 1 minute. Add slaw, cabbage, half the sliced scallions, coconut aminos and vinegar. Stir to combine. Cover and cook, stirring once or twice, until the vegetables are just tender for about 3 minutes. Add the cooked eggs, chicken and hoisin; cook, uncovered, stirring and breaking up the scrambled eggs, until heated through, 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in the remaining scallions, sesame seeds and almonds and remove from the heat.

Take remaining hoisin sauce and line the wrap of choice with a light layer using a spoon. Fill wrap with contents, roll up and enjoy!

