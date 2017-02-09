Chinese Burritos

3 tsp. toasted sesame oil, divided
4 large eggs, lightly beaten
2 tsp. minced fresh ginger
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 12-ounce bag broccoli slaw
1 c shredded cabbage
1 bunch scallions, sliced, divided
1 T coconut liquid aminos (as a soy sauce substitute)
1 T rice vinegar
2 T toasted sesame seeds
¼ c toasted sliced almonds
½ rotisserie chicken, pulled with skin removed
¼ c hoisin sauce (see recipe below)
1 head Boston Lettuce or 1 package Moo Shu Shells (for wraps)
Hoisin Sauce
4 T coconut liquid aminos
2 T peanut butter
1 T honey
2 tsp. rice vinegar
1 garlic clove, finely minced
2 tsp. toasted sesame seed oil
2 tsp. Sriracha sauce
1⁄8 teaspoon black pepper
Create hoisin sauce and aside.
Toast sesame seeds and almonds in oven until lightly toasted. Remove and set aside.
For Burritos:
Heat 1 teaspoon oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add eggs; cook, stirring gently, until done for approximately 2 to 3 minutes. Remove to a plate. Wipe out the pan and heat the remaining 2 teaspoons oil over medium heat. Add ginger and garlic and cook, stirring, until softened for 1 minute. Add slaw, cabbage, half the sliced scallions, coconut aminos and vinegar. Stir to combine. Cover and cook, stirring once or twice, until the vegetables are just tender for about 3 minutes. Add the cooked eggs, chicken and hoisin; cook, uncovered, stirring and breaking up the scrambled eggs, until heated through, 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in the remaining scallions, sesame seeds and almonds and remove from the heat.
Take remaining hoisin sauce and line the wrap of choice with a light layer using a spoon. Fill wrap with contents, roll up and enjoy!
