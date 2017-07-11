Chocolate Covered Cherry Cake

Ingredients:
1 devils food cake mix
2 eggs
1 can cherry pie filling
1 teaspoon almond flavoring
Directions:
Mix the almond flavoring into the cherry pie filling, add the eggs and stir well, add the dry cake mix and stir until moist. Pour into a greased 9 x 12 pan.
Bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes. Ice with fudge icing when cool.
FUDGE ICING
Ingredients:
1 cup sugar
1/3 cup half and half
5 Tablespoons butter
1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
1 teaspoon vanilla flavoring
Directions:
Bring to a boil the sugar, half and half, & butter. Boil one minute - stirring constantly.
Remove from heat and add the chocolate chips and vanilla. Stir until smooth and pour over cooled cake.
Presented by Betty Henry, Henry's Deli & Catering
