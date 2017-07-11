WBIR
Chocolate Covered Cherry Cake

WBIR 1:23 PM. EDT July 11, 2017

Ingredients:
1 devils food cake mix
2 eggs
1 can cherry pie filling
1 teaspoon almond flavoring

Directions:
Mix the almond flavoring into the cherry pie filling, add the eggs and stir well, add the dry cake mix and stir until moist.  Pour into a greased 9 x 12 pan.  

Bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes.  Ice with fudge icing when cool.

 
FUDGE ICING
Ingredients:
1 cup sugar
1/3 cup half and half
5 Tablespoons butter
1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
1 teaspoon vanilla flavoring
 
Directions:
Bring to a boil the sugar, half and half, & butter.  Boil one minute - stirring constantly.  
Remove from heat and add the chocolate chips and vanilla.  Stir until smooth and pour over cooled cake.
 
Presented by Betty Henry, Henry's Deli & Catering

7/11/2017
 

© 2017 WBIR.COM


