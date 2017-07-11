Chocolate Covered Cherry Cake

Ingredients:

1 devils food cake mix

2 eggs

1 can cherry pie filling

1 teaspoon almond flavoring

Directions:

Mix the almond flavoring into the cherry pie filling, add the eggs and stir well, add the dry cake mix and stir until moist. Pour into a greased 9 x 12 pan.

Bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes. Ice with fudge icing when cool.

FUDGE ICING

Ingredients:

1 cup sugar

1/3 cup half and half

5 Tablespoons butter

1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 teaspoon vanilla flavoring

Directions:

Bring to a boil the sugar, half and half, & butter. Boil one minute - stirring constantly.

Remove from heat and add the chocolate chips and vanilla. Stir until smooth and pour over cooled cake.

Presented by Betty Henry, Henry's Deli & Catering

7/11/2017



© 2017 WBIR.COM