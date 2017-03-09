Chop House Pork Chop

(Photo: Cass, Cynthia)

Pork Chop, Bone-in, 2” thick 1 ea.

Canola Oil 1 teaspoon

Chop House Steak Seasoning 2 teaspoons

Orange Marmalade (recipe follows) 2 oz.

Baked Sweet Potato 1 ea.

Cinnamon Butter (recipe follows) 2 Tablespoons

Preparation:

Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Place the sweet potato on an aluminum foil lined baking pan and bake at 350 degrees for 90 minutes or until fully cooked.

While the sweet potato is cooking, heat a saute pan or cast iron skillet on the stove over medium high heat for 5 minutes. While the pan is heating, rub the entire chop with the canola oil and season with the steak seasoning. Place the chop in the hot pan and sear for 3 minutes. After 3 minutes, flip the chop and sear the opposite side for an additional 3 minutes. Once the searing in complete place the pan containing the chop into the oven and bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes or until it registers 150-155 degrees on a meat thermometer.

Remove the chop from the oven and place on your dinner plate. Serve the marmalade over the top of the chop or serve on the side in a small container. Place the sweet potato opposite the chop and top with the cinnamon butter. Serve with a green salad and a light vinaigrette for a delicious dinner!

Orange Marmalade:

Smucker’s Orange Marmalade 1/4 cup

Gulden’s Brown Mustard 1 Tablespoon

Place both ingredients in a small mixing bowl and whisk until thoroughly combined.

Cinnamon Butter:

Unsalted Butter, softened 1 Stick (4 oz.)

Light Brown Sugar 3 Tablespoons

Ground Cinnamon 1/2 teaspoon

Soften the butter to room temperature then place all ingredients into a mixing bowl. Blend with a hand mixer until all ingredients are thoroughly combined.

