Citrus and Herb Chicken with a Mango and Avocado Salad

Serves 6-8

Ingredients:

Marinade:

Red Grapefruit Juice 4 ounces

Valencia Orange Juice 4 ounces

Apple cider vinegar 4 ounce

Lime 1 juiced

Garlic cloves 2, minced

Green Onions 1 bunch, fine chopped

Lime Basil 4 sprigs, chopped

Pineapple Sage 2 sprigs, chopped

Red Chilies 2, chopped

Cumin 1/2 tsp

Hawaiian Sea Salt 1/2 tsp

Black Pepper 1/4 tsp

Olive Oil 4 ounces +/-



Chicken Breast 4



Salad greens 16 ounces

Avacado 1, sliced

Mango 1, sliced

Pistachios 1 cup, shelled



Instructions:

Combine all the marinade ingredients in order listed, whisking in the olive oil at the end.

Reserve 1/3 of the marinade for Salad dressing. Marinate the chicken breast for

20 minutes but no more than 1 hour. Grill or saute chicken till done (165 degrees).

Slice chicken and arrange on bed of greens with sliced mango and avocado. Finish salad

with drizzle of reserved marinade and sprinkle pistachios to finish.

Presented by Chef Eddie Faircloth, Glass Bazaar

7/27/2017



