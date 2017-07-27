WBIR
Close

Citrus and Herb Chicken with a Mango and Avocado Salad

WBIR 5:50 PM. EDT July 27, 2017

Serves 6-8
Ingredients:

Marinade:    
Red Grapefruit Juice 4 ounces   
Valencia Orange Juice 4 ounces   
Apple cider vinegar 4 ounce   
Lime  1 juiced 
Garlic cloves 2, minced 
Green Onions 1 bunch, fine chopped
Lime Basil 4 sprigs, chopped 
Pineapple Sage 2 sprigs, chopped 
Red Chilies 2, chopped 
Cumin 1/2 tsp   
Hawaiian Sea Salt 1/2 tsp   
Black Pepper 1/4 tsp   
Olive Oil 4 ounces +/-   
      
Chicken Breast 4   
      
Salad greens 16 ounces   
Avacado 1, sliced 
Mango 1, sliced 
Pistachios 1 cup, shelled 
      

Instructions:
Combine all the marinade ingredients in order listed, whisking in the olive oil at the end.
Reserve 1/3 of the marinade for Salad dressing. Marinate the chicken breast for 
20 minutes but no more than 1 hour.  Grill or saute chicken till done (165 degrees).
Slice chicken and arrange on bed of greens with sliced mango and avocado. Finish salad
with drizzle of reserved marinade and sprinkle pistachios to finish.  

Presented by Chef Eddie Faircloth, Glass Bazaar

7/27/2017
      

 

© 2017 WBIR.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories