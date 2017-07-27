Citrus and Herb Chicken with a Mango and Avocado Salad

Serves 6-8
Ingredients:
Marinade:
Red Grapefruit Juice 4 ounces
Valencia Orange Juice 4 ounces
Apple cider vinegar 4 ounce
Lime 1 juiced
Garlic cloves 2, minced
Green Onions 1 bunch, fine chopped
Lime Basil 4 sprigs, chopped
Pineapple Sage 2 sprigs, chopped
Red Chilies 2, chopped
Cumin 1/2 tsp
Hawaiian Sea Salt 1/2 tsp
Black Pepper 1/4 tsp
Olive Oil 4 ounces +/-
Chicken Breast 4
Salad greens 16 ounces
Avacado 1, sliced
Mango 1, sliced
Pistachios 1 cup, shelled
Instructions:
Combine all the marinade ingredients in order listed, whisking in the olive oil at the end.
Reserve 1/3 of the marinade for Salad dressing. Marinate the chicken breast for
20 minutes but no more than 1 hour. Grill or saute chicken till done (165 degrees).
Slice chicken and arrange on bed of greens with sliced mango and avocado. Finish salad
with drizzle of reserved marinade and sprinkle pistachios to finish.
Presented by Chef Eddie Faircloth, Glass Bazaar
7/27/2017
© 2017 WBIR.COM
