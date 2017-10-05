Classic French Napoleon

(Photo: Eric Foxx)

Ingredients:

For Puff Pastry: 1/2 of a 17 1/4-ounce package (1 sheet) frozen puff pastry, thawed

For Cream Filling:

1/4 cup granulated or superfine sugar

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1/8 teaspoon salt

1 cup half and half or light cream

2 slightly beaten egg yolks

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 cup whipping cream

For Glaze:

2 cups sifted confectioners' sugar

1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

2-3 tablespoons boiling water

Fruit Preserve or Jam Filling: (optional) 1/3 cup seedless raspberry or strawberry jam or preserves

Chocolate Drizzle Topping: 1 1/2 tablespoons melted semisweet chocolate

To build the Napoleon: Spread raspberry and pastry cream on the baked puff pastry. Layer all ingredients again, adding whipped cream to the layers. Top with another layer of the baked puff pastry, then top with glaze and chocolate drizzle.

Presented by John Alunni, Cutting Edge Classroom

