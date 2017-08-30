Company Cake

(also known as Dr Bass' birthdaay cake)
1 spice cake mix
1/2 cup melted butter
2 eggs
1 (8 ounce) can crushed pineapple, do not drain
1 cup shredded Coconut
1/2 cup chopped pecans
Spray a 9x13-inch baking dish with Pam. Preheat oven to 350° In a large bowl, combine butter, eggs, pineapple and coconut. Mix well. Add cake mix and stir Until well blended. Stir in pecans. Pour into the prepared pan. Bake 25-30 minutes or until a cake tester inserted into the middle comes out clean.
Presented by Olivia Sipe, Miss Olivia's Table
