Company Cake

(also known as Dr Bass' birthdaay cake)

1 spice cake mix

1/2 cup melted butter

2 eggs

1 (8 ounce) can crushed pineapple, do not drain

1 cup shredded Coconut

1/2 cup chopped pecans



Spray a 9x13-inch baking dish with Pam. Preheat oven to 350° In a large bowl, combine butter, eggs, pineapple and coconut. Mix well. Add cake mix and stir Until well blended. Stir in pecans. Pour into the prepared pan. Bake 25-30 minutes or until a cake tester inserted into the middle comes out clean.

Presented by Olivia Sipe, Miss Olivia's Table

8/30/2017

© 2017 WBIR.COM