Company Cake

WBIR 4:57 PM. EDT August 30, 2017

 (also known as Dr Bass' birthdaay cake)
1 spice cake mix
1/2 cup melted butter
2 eggs
1 (8 ounce) can crushed pineapple, do not drain
1 cup shredded Coconut
1/2 cup chopped pecans


Spray a 9x13-inch baking dish with Pam.  Preheat oven to 350° In a large bowl, combine butter, eggs, pineapple and coconut.  Mix well.  Add cake mix and stir Until well blended.  Stir in pecans. Pour into the prepared pan.  Bake 25-30 minutes or until a cake tester inserted into the middle comes out clean.

Presented by Olivia Sipe, Miss Olivia's Table

8/30/2017

